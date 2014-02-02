Water Rates in the Town of Antigonish to Rise in April

Water rates in the Town of Antigonish are going up next month.

Earlier this week, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved an application by the town on behalf of its water utility to amend its schedule of rates and charges for water and water services.

Meaghan Barkhouse, director of corporate services for the town, said the average household will see an increase of 12 per cent or around $44 a year. Commercial customers will see their rates go up 20.2-30 per cent. The changes are effective April 1.

Barkhouse said the town usually makes a request to the UARB to update their rates every three years. They made their last rate application in 2020 and since then, said Barkhouse, they saw inflationary pressures due to COVID and an increase in their depreciation costs as they continue to work on projects for the utility and keep assets in good working order.

Next year, the rates will go up again by 4.9 per cent