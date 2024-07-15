Water Rates Rise in the Municipality of Richmond County

Water rates are going up in the Municipality of Richmond County.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board recently approved an application by the municipality for amendments to its schedule of rates and charges for water and water services and amendments to its schedule of rules and regulations.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the municipality recently completed a rate study and after several years of losses they applied for the new rates. She said the increases will help cover the costs of maintenance and repair materials and the cost of paving, the prices of which went up over the last few years.

Monbourquette said the rates went up by 16 percent for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and almost 14 per cent in 2025-2026. She said this will amount to around $15 per quarter this year, and under $15 per quarter for the following year, followed by a smaller increase the following year.

Mombourquette said in the rate study they had to consider things like depreciation costs. She said when something like safe drinking water is at stake, the municipality has to make sure it is acting responsibly. Unfortunately, she said, that means they are facing these increases.