Water Rates Rise in the Town of Pictou

Water rates in the Town of Pictou are going up.

Last week the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved amendments to the schedule of rates and charges for water and water services as well as the schedule of rules and regulations for the Town of Pictou.

Pictou Town CAO Kyle Slaunwhite said the increases are mainly driven by the cost of pipe and road work associated with water breaks and waterline repairs.

For a standard residential customer, the water rates saw a 12.8 per cent increase for 2024-25, 8.3 per cent in 2025-26, and .6 per cent in 2026-27. The rate change for this year went into effect as of July 1, while for the next two years the changes are set for April 1.