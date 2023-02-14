Water Rates to Go Up in Stellarton

Water rates in Stellarton are about to go up. Town council moved to submit a water rate study for approval with the Utility & Review Board that would see the flat rate increase about $4.85 per month in the first year and $5.43 a month in the second year. Mayor Danny MacGillivray says while he understands that some will be unhappy with bigger water bills, the water utility has been running in the red for several years and can’t continue that way.

While there will be a rate study following the full installation of water meters in town, it will take time before that study can be prepared. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Danny-Meters.mp3

The increase will be the first time the water rates have gone up in Stellarton since 2008.