Water Rates to Increase for Customers of the St. Peter’s-Samsonville and Area Water Utility

In a decision rendered on September 22, the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board approved amendments to the schedule of rates and charges for water and water services for the St. Peter’s-Samsonville and Area water utility.

Barry Culligan, chair of the local utility, said the water rates will go up by 19 per cent in October, with an increase of 5.8 per cent to follow in April, 2026, with another increase of 5.8 set for April of 2027.

Culligan said the rate study was mandated by the Board, with the study determining the increases were necessary.