Water Supply discussed During Westville Town Council Meeting

Discussions about Westville’s water supply were raised during the public engagement session of last night’s meeting of council.
Mayor Lennie White assured those in attendance that the town is purchasing enough water from New Glasgow to cover its needs, including developments that have already been signed or under construction.
At the same time, White says that New Glasgow has said it’s not willing to provide more, and with the town continually seeking out new opportunities to develop, eventually it will reach the point where water demands outstrip supply without additional sources, which the town is currently searching for.