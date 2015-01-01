Water Testing to Resume in the Spring along the Port Hawkesbury Waterfront

Water testing along the waterfront in Port Hawkesbury will resume in the spring.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of town council, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall wanted to know how often testing will take place.

CAO Terry Doyle said the plan is to set up a testing protocol, and because bacteria levels are lower in cooler water, the plan is to wait until the temperatures rise.

Doyle said the testing is being done to encourage more boating like kayaks and paddleboards.

At the regular monthly meeting on Nov. 21, Doyle said water around the Strait Area Yacht Club and wharf area was tested twice, last summer and last fall. He reported that the results were “very good.”

Noting that the need for testing was expressed by members of the Waterfront Advisory Committee, the CAO said testing properly is a “considerable process” involving a series of three tests per week to establish a statistical average.