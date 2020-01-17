Water Treatment Plants in Inverness County to be equipped with Generators

Inverness County is moving ahead a plan to equip its water treatment plants with generators, but the approach was slightly modified in a way that saves the county $9,000.

David Coulombe, Director of Infrastructure and Emergency Services, fleshed out a plan for council that sees permanent generators installed in Cheticamp and Mabou, as those communities are difficult to service with portable generators. A permanent generator would also be installed in Inverness.

With that, a portable generator would also be purchased and stored in Port Hood.

Originally, five portable generators were to be purchased. Coulombe’s plan costs $311,000, which is $9,000 under budget.

Hilltop Electrical and Plumbing of Port Hood is providing the equipment and instillation.