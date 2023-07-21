Water Upgrades Announced for St. Joseph’s, Lanark and Antigonish

Water improvements are in store for St. Joseph’s, Lanark and the Town of Antigonish. At a news conference this morning in St. Joseph’s, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron and Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher announced upgrades in the three communities in water and wastewater with a combined investment of more than $5.9 million

The federal government is committing $2.37 million to the projects, the province will contribute more than $1.9 million, the town will spend $657,600 while the county will allocate $924,267.

Fraser says these projects will create opportunities for development, allowing further access to municipal water systems.

St. Joseph’s water system will expand, with the installation of a 51,000 gallon storage tank and 3.6 kilometres of distribution line; providing access to drinking water for about 40 additional properties. In Lanark, 2.2 kilometres of distribution line will be added, with access to drinking water for 25 properties, including 10 existing residences, a business and over 600 acres for development.

In Antigonish, there’s upgrades to the Bay/Main Street watermain and sewer infrastructure, including larger pipe sizes and building stormwater sewer and curbs on both sides of Bay and Main Streets.