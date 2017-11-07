Waterman pleased with team growth over the season

Saturday afternoons football game for the St.FX X-Men might not have been the outcome the team was looking for, but head coach Gary Waterman says he is happy with the season overall. The X-Men lost 16-15 in a very defensive game over the weekend to Saint Mary’s, and Waterman says that he is proud to see how the team grew over the year.

Coach Waterman says that the team was dealt a tough hand this year with injuries, but players were able to step up:

When asked about the investigation against Saint Mary’s football team fielding ineligible players, Waterman says everything now is in a “wait-and-see” situation.