Wayne Buttle’s dedication to Children’s Recreation Recognized by Pictou County Council

At Monday night’s meeting, Pictou County council honored the work of a man who has

dedicated his life to giving kids a place to play. Wayne Buttle was one of the people who in 1971 began the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission in order to give children in the area the opportunity to play sports such as minor hockey. In addition to helping build the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn, Buttle was also its manager for 41 years. Warden Robert Parker and councillor Randy Palmer presented a plaque to Buttle in recognition of his work.