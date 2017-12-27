WCB suggests taking extra precautions this winter to prevent Winter Slips and Falls

Board says last year, more 12-hundred Nova Scotians lost time from work after they slipped, tripped or fell on the job. Slip and fall injuries traditionally see a spike during the winter months. On average each slip and fall-related injury results in 61 days of work lost. Now that winter is here, it’s time to take some extra precautions at home and at work to reduce the risk of slips and falls. The province’s Workers’ CompensationBoard says last year, more 12-hundred Nova Scotians lost time from work after they slipped, tripped or fell on the job. Slip and fall injuries traditionally see a spike during the winter months. On average each slip and fall-related injury results in 61 days of work lost.

The WCB’s Vice-President of Prevention and Service Delivery, Shelley Rowan says there’s a number of measures you can take at the work place to reduce the risk of injury.

When getting out of your car, Rowan suggests three points of contact. Always keep both hands and one foot or both feet and one hand on a stable surface to minimize the chance of slipping and falling. Other suggestions include wearing proper footwear for the elements and take your time and use handrails whenever possible.