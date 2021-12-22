Listen Live
Happy Birthday Ben DeCoste of Taylor's Road, have a super day and all the best, enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll get the voucher sent out to you.
Road conditions for Carmie MacInnis Insurance, Antigonish, looking good so far, with the weather coming our way, Cape Breton could be seeing more snow than rain over the next 24 hours. Careful and safe driving to you.
A Landmark in Drum Head, A Boiler from a Ship Fire a Century...11:42 am | Read Full Article
Guysborough County’s Drum Head Boiler is staying put. The boiler was part of a ship that caught fire and was hauled offshore to sink more than 100 years ago. It remains partially submerged and visible to residents of the community. Early this year, Nova Scotia Lands, a provincial Crown corporation, said it would clean up […]
Nova Scotians Can Now Offer Input on the Draft Terms of Refe...10:50 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotians can now provide input on the draft terms of reference that will guide Northern Pulp’s preparation of the environmental assessment report for its proposed mill transformation and new effluent treatment facility project in Pictou County. Residents can comment on the draft until January 31. They can do so by email, mail, or visiting […]
Sports Roundup – December 196:18 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS NS Under 15 League: On the road, the Novas defeated the Western Hurricanes 3-1. Today – Novas vs Wolverines @ Halifax Forum, Noon. NATIONAL SPORTS Warren Foegele scored twice, including the third-period winner, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an […]