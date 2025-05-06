Weather Hampered the Start of the Lobster Fishing Season for Guysborough County Fishermen

Ginny Boudreau, executive director of the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen’s Association, said weather caused some issues early in the lobster fishing season.

The association covers all of Lobster Fisher Areas or LFAs of 31A, 80 per cent of 31B, and has a few members in 29. Boudreau said weather delays for the first two weeks of the season, resulted in low catches. On days with decent weather when the fishers can get out, the catches came up quite a bit.

As for prices, things started at $13 a pound until Easter, then it dropped to $9, then to $8 and $then $7 until moving back up to $8.

Boudreau said they are hoping the catches will continue to come up along with the better weather. She said they are also hoping the federal and provincial governments will throw some resources towards market development in countries without tariffs.