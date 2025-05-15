Weather has been an obstacle in the Early Days of the Lobster Fishing Season locally

The weather continues to be a challenge out on the water.

Speaking about the early part of the local lobster season, Jamie Stewart, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fisherman`s Association, said the weather has been a challenge with colder water than previous years. He said the catches so far are in-line with 2023, but down substantially from last year, with the current price for markets at $7 per pound and $6.50 for canners.

Stewart said the season in Lobster Fishing Area 26a2 will wrap up June 26, adding they expect the catches will improve.

The association mainly represents Lobster Fishing Area 26a2, which runs from Lismore to Havre Boucher