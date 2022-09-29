Web Site Launched for Support Programs following Hurricane Fiona

The government of Nova Scotia launched a new website where residents can apply for financial assistance in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona.

Residents, business owners and non-profit organizations can find details on the types of assistance available and apply at: novascotia.ca/hurricane-fiona-support/

Applications are now open for:

— $100 for every household that lost power for at least 48 hours to help cover the cost of spoiled food

— up to $250 for every person who has to pay for tree removal from their property

— $1,000 per household for people ordered out of their homes or who cannot return to their homes; the Canadian Red Cross administers this assistance.

Applications to the Disaster Financial Assistance Program, which covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per eligible household, small business and not-for-profit organization, opened Monday, September 26, and are also now available on the new website.

Also today, Premier Tim Houston announced the Small Business Hurricane Relief Program. The program will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to small business owners to help offset the cost of unanticipated business closures.

More details about the grant and how to apply will be available soon