WEB Weavers Mountain Wind Limited Partnership Registers a Wind Power Project in Weavers Mountain for Environmental Assessment

WEB Weavers Mountain Wind Limited Partnership has registered its proposed Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project for environmental assessment.

In its filings, the company says it intends to construct and operate a wind farm of up to 16 turbines, producing nearly 99.2 megawatts. Each turbine will be up to 206.5 metres tall to the tip of the blade, and individually produce up to 6.2 megawatts. Included in the project is the construction of access roads, electrical collector lines, a substation and temporary laydown areas.

The wind farm will be located on the border of Antigonish County and Pictou County, west of the community of Beaver Meadow. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and the wind farm is expected to be operational for 25 years beginning in 2025.

Public comments must be provided by July 7 to be considered in this Environmental Assessment.

All project information including the Environmental Assessment Registration Document is available on Nova Scotia Environment website