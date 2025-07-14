Week-long Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge by Ignite Atlantic Underway

IGNITE Atlantic’s $100 Startup Challenge will wrap up with young entrepreneurs offering their wares at the New Glasgow Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Wes Surrett, chief operations officer with IGNITE Atlantic, explained the week-long challenge involves a camp with the youth involved receiving training on how to start a small business. They also receive $100 in start-up money and after a week of preparation, they will have tables to sell their goods at the Farmer’s Market.

IGNITE encourages community members to come out, meet the youth entrepreneurs, and shop locally made products.