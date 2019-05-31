Weekend Shutdown Announced for Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department

The Strait Richmond Hospital’s Emergency Department will be shut down for most of this weekend. The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the Emergency Department will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until Monday morning at 8. There’s no physician available to cover the shift.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911, particularly if experiencing unusual symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest tightness, abdominal pain, persistent headache or dizziness, or an injury requiring stitches or involving a broken bone.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor.

For general health advice and information call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.