Welcome Wednesdays at the Market to be Held During August

A number of organizations are partnering to host Welcome Wednesdays at the Market for the

month of August.

Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association, said the idea for the get-togethers came from conversations with the Antigonish Farmer’s Market and the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce. While there is work being done to bring more workers to the area to fill various labour shortages, O’Toole said one thing that often gets overlooked is the social piece. She noted it’s important for people new to the area to connect with one another and try to make friends.

O’Toole said there will be organizations on hand like the local library, there will be live music and some art displays, some food, and other events. Organizers also invited local politicians to drop in, and there will be some business with information booths. The events run from 4-7 p.m. at the Antigonish Farmers Market on Wednesdays in August. They are free and all are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit the Welcome Wednesdays at the Market Facebook page.