Well Known Volunteer and Coach Alexander MacAdam Passes

The local community is mourning the loss of a well known volunteer and coach.

Alexander Joseph MacAdam of Antigonish passed away on December 20, 2018, surrounded by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn, and all of his children.

MacAdam graduated from St. Anne’s high school in Glace Bay in 1941 and received his Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis Xavier University in 1945.

MacAdam was the Maritime Intercollegiate Lightweight Boxing Champion during his time at St.F.X and was also recognized for his many talents in basketball, varsity rugby, and baseball. He also presided over the University Amateur Athletic Club.

He returned to his Alma Mater after accepting a faculty position at St.F.X. in 1955. He held the first position as a Physical Education Director, creating and implementing the Physical Education program for the university, and served as the Chairman of the Physical Education department as well as Athletic Director from 1956-1966. He coached men’s varsity boxing, basketball, soccer, and track. In 1981, he was inducted into the St.F.X. Sports Hall of Fame.

A dedicated member of the Antigonish Highland Society, MacAdam served as the Director of Track & Field at the Highland Games. While a member of the board and the executive council for the Bergengren Credit Union, MacAdam was named as President of Credit Union Central of Nova Scotia.