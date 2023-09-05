Wellness Crawl for St. FX Students planned this Week

A wellness crawl is being organized for later this week.

Amanda Maginley, with the Antigonish Wellness Collective, said the event is the brain child of

Carrie Colquit, an osteopath with the collective. The idea was to have an event where StFX students are invited to visit various wellness, health, and recreation related businesses and see what Antigonish has to offer. Maginley said over 30 businesses wanted to take part, and they are hoping for a lot of participation.

She noted the event helps breakdown the barrier of the initial meeting, adding it can be difficult for people who want to participate in something to make the first step and visit a new spot. There will also be a chance to pick up some swag and draws for prizes. An email will go out to students and posters are going up.

The event runs from 1-4p.m. on September 9. A sponsorship from the community health board and the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce helped with the rental of two busses, which will help students visit the various locations.

Here’s a list of providers to the Wellness Crawl:

The Arts House/Antigonish Art Fair

Antigonish Community Transit Society

Antigonish County Recreation

Antigonish Wellness Collective

Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services

CBI Health

Coastal Chiropractic

CrossFit Acuate

GC Physiotherapy LTD

GoodLife Fitness

Highland Heart Health and Wellness

Hines PharmaChoice

Lost Realms Games, Collectables and Comics

MacLeod Psychological Educational Assessments

Makara Delorey RMT

Meghan Mulcahy, MSW, RSW

Micaela Quibell RMT

Minhous Wellness

Naomi Society

Nepsis Floatation

Next Level Skateboards

North Shore Osteopathy

Pivot Point Osteopathy

Root Cause Health & Wellness

Siesta Massage & Wellness

Teasdale Apothecary

Thea Clarke RSW

Wellness Couch Counseling

Wendy Digout, Psychologist

Xcel Physiotherapy

Zen Psychological Services