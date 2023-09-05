Wellness Crawl for St. FX Students planned this Week

A wellness crawl is being organized for later this week.
Amanda Maginley, with the Antigonish Wellness Collective, said the event is the brain child of
Carrie Colquit, an osteopath with the collective. The idea was to have an event where StFX students are invited to visit various wellness, health, and recreation related businesses and see what Antigonish has to offer. Maginley said over 30 businesses wanted to take part, and they are hoping for a lot of participation.
She noted the event helps breakdown the barrier of the initial meeting, adding it can be difficult for people who want to participate in something to make the first step and visit a new spot. There will also be a chance to pick up some swag and draws for prizes. An email will go out to students and posters are going up.
The event runs from 1-4p.m. on September 9. A sponsorship from the community health board and the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce helped with the rental of two busses, which will help students visit the various locations.
Here’s a list of providers to the Wellness Crawl:
The Arts House/Antigonish Art Fair
Antigonish Community Transit Society
Antigonish County Recreation
Antigonish Wellness Collective
Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services
CBI Health
Coastal Chiropractic
CrossFit Acuate
GC Physiotherapy LTD
GoodLife Fitness
Highland Heart Health and Wellness
Hines PharmaChoice
Lost Realms Games, Collectables and Comics
MacLeod Psychological Educational Assessments
Makara Delorey RMT
Meghan Mulcahy, MSW, RSW
Micaela Quibell RMT
Minhous Wellness
Naomi Society
Nepsis Floatation
Next Level Skateboards
North Shore Osteopathy
Pivot Point Osteopathy
Root Cause Health & Wellness
Siesta Massage & Wellness
Teasdale Apothecary
Thea Clarke RSW
Wellness Couch Counseling
Wendy Digout, Psychologist
Xcel Physiotherapy
Zen Psychological Services