Wes Surrett announces Candidacy for Central Nova Conservative Nomination

A third candidate has entered the race to seek the Conservative nomination in the federal riding of Central Nova for this fall’s federal election. The latest to join is Wes Surrett, president of Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores, Chair of the Nova Scotia Tourism Human Resource Council and a board member of the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia. Surrett and his wife operate the Pictou Lodge Beach Resort and live in Pictou.

Surrett says he has held a number of leadership positions in his career and has political experience as executive assistant to a minister in former New Brunswick Premier Bernard Lord’s Conservative government. Surrett says he has an understasnding of the issues facing local communities and can relate to the concerns that affect residents of the riding.

Also in the running for the nomination are Westville Mayor Roger MacKay and Pictou County Business Owner Luke Young. No date for the nomination meeting has been set yet.