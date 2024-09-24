West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department to be asked to return to the Richmond County Fire Services Committee

Despite a nay vote from one councillor, an Inverness County volunteer fire department will be asked to return to Richmond County’s Fire Services Committee.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson voted against a motion to request that the West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department return to the municipal committee, with the chiefs and representatives of other volunteer fire departments in the municipality, along with municipal councillors.

Sampson said the fire department was removed because one member “monopolized” a lot of the committee’s time.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon said the department is not located in the municipality so that was another reason for their removal.

In addition to the fact that it serves parts of Richmond County, CAO Troy MacCulloch told council that some members of the department are from the municipality.