Westville Adopts 2019/2020 Capital Budget

Westville passed its capital budget for 2019/2020 last night. The list has two major projects: repaving Main Street from Cowan Street to Drummond Road, and sidewalk renewal for North Main Street from Duff Street to Spring Garden Road & Main Street from Union to the Post Office. The total cost is $542,000 which will come from federal gas tax funding, except for $30,000 from town reserves.
Don't forget the deadline to register for the Nova Scotia 55+ Games is July 1st! It is a great way to meet new people and try new activities! Don't miss out on the opportunity!
The Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science department at @stfxuniversity will soon become two separate entities. https://t.co/i1GVJJCSPM
Tensions ran high Tuesday night following a last-minute procedure change at Westville Town Council. Many citizens were frustrated by Mayor Roger MacKay’s announcement that people were only allowed to ask questions of council, not make presentations – as many had prepared. MacKay also said that answers to those questions would not be given right away. […]
River Denys native Colten Ellis is now part of the current Stanley Cup Champions. Ellis was chosen by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the NHL entry draft on Saturday. Ellis, who backstopped the Cape Breton West Islanders to the Telus Cup as a midget, played with the Rimouski Oceanic of the […]