Westville Adopts 2019/2020 Capital Budget

Westville passed its capital budget for 2019/2020 last night. The list has two major projects: repaving Main Street from Cowan Street to Drummond Road, and sidewalk renewal for North Main Street from Duff Street to Spring Garden Road & Main Street from Union to the Post Office. The total cost is $542,000 which will come from federal gas tax funding, except for $30,000 from town reserves.