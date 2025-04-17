Westville Adopts Municipal Budget and Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates

Westville Town Council passed its budget for the current fiscal year at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

The total Operating Budget is roughly $6.26 million – a 4.6 percent increase from 2024-25 – while the Capital Budget is $1.38 million. For Water, the operating budget is $1.38 million, with 334 thousand dollars budgeted for capital.

There are no changes to fees, and no change to tax rates: Residential & Resource property remains at $2.13 per $100 assessment, with Commercial Property holding at $3.95 per $100 assessment.

The passed budget will soon be available for the public to review on the Westville town website.