Westville Agrees to Join Pictou County Transit

Westville is joining the expansion of Pictou County Transit. Town Council voted to join the three year pilot project at a cost of just over $43,000 per year.

Deputy Mayor Bernie Murphy was the lone vote against the proposal, saying while he agrees that public transit is needed, he’s uncomfortable committing such a large sum without going through the usual budget discussions first. CAO Scott Weeres noted that while it is a lot of money, the new Service Exchange Agreement between the province and municipalities, which has taken many shared costs off the table such as corrections and losses for public housing, should free up enough money to cover the transit cost.

Mayor Lennie White noted that the transit project costs don’t kick in until fiscal 2024/25, so council will have time to work out a budget that includes them. The towns of Trenton and Pictou have already agreed to join the pilot project, expected to begin in late spring/early summer of next year.

Pictou Landing First Nation is expected to vote on the proposal after a new council is sworn in following today’s election.