Westville and Stellarton to Share a Police Chief

For the first time in years, the towns of Westville & Stellarton will share a police chief.

Westville council passed a motion at last night’s monthly meeting to enter an agreement with Stellarton Police Chief Mark Hobeck to provide services to the Westville Police Department. Howie Dunbar has indicated that he’s retiring after more than 40 years on the Westville force, serving as chief since October 2019.

Mayor Lennie White says this will be a cost-sharing between the two towns, similar to when they shared a police chief from 2011 t0 2019. CAO Scott Weeres says the agreement should be in place by August first.