Westville has updated its property tax exemption for another year. At last night’s monthly meeting, council voted to exempt up to $275 in property taxes for households making less than $24,847.

Council votes each year on where to set the exemption level, based on the Consumer Price Index, which over the last year rose 6.8 percent.

Mayor Lennie White noted that the province also has a low-income tax exemption, which many Westville residents could be eligible for if they apply.