Westville Awards Construction for Paving and Sidewalk Work

Webster Brothers Paving & Concrete submitted the successful bid for paving and sidewalk work in Westville.

Council approved the bid of $233,456 for the work. The town will soon post which streets are covered by the tender on its website.

CAO Scott Weeres and council pointed out that there could be more paving and sidewalk work done this year, depending on how soon the province and Ottawa can sign a new agreement to distribute the so-called “gas tax” to municipalities: the previous agreement expired on April first