S.W. Weeks Construction was awarded a major contract with the town of Westville.

Council approved their low bid of $2.534 million dollars for the Cowan Street Refurbishment. One other company bid on the project.

Deputy Mayor Mitchell MacGregor noted that this contract is not only for re-paving Cowan Street, but also includes sidewalk, curb and gutter, as well as some planned widening of the street. Work is expected to begin in early September.