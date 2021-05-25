Westville Canada Day Festivities Postponed

Officials in Westville says for the second year in a row there won’t be Canada Day Celebrations in the town on July first because of COVID-19 restrictions. However in a release, organizers aren’t saying the event is cancelled, but rather it is postponed.

They are hoping to put together a one-time unique event for the Labour Day weekend. Organizers says while it’s unclear what restrictions may or may not be in place, it is hoped to have at minimum a modified celebration that could include as many of the feature events as possible. That could include the large street parade, carnival, kid’s fest, show & shine and the popular fireworks.