Westville Commits Funding to Expanded SPCA Building in Stellarton

The town of Westville is joining the other Pictou County municipalities to fund the building of the new expanded SPCA facility in Stellarton.

CAO Scott Weeres proposed to council that the contribution be $25,000 spread over two years, based on a formula similar to the one used to fund shared projects such as the Aberdeen Hospital.

Councilors were concerned about putting out a large amount without going through budget considerations first – a compromise was reached where the SPCA would get $24,000 from the town in four annual installments of $6,000 instead.