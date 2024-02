Westville Council Developing a Policy to Allow Councillors to Attend Meetings Virtually

Westville council is writing up a new policy to allow councilors to attend meetings virtually.

The province allowed municipalities to hold online meetings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the public health restrictions were lifted, the province left it to individual municipalities to write their own policies.

Westville CAO Scot Weeres is preparing a draft policy which is to go before council next month.