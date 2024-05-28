Westville Council Discusses future Major Upgrades to Water And Sewer and Paving on North Street

The state of North Street was brought up at the monthly meeting of Westville town council.

The consensus was that North Street should be a priority, as it is both an area with lots of traffic as well as a line that provides water to parts of the county. Council noted that the state of the water and sewer lines underneath, as well as the condition of the pavement, means that the price tag to repair North Street will likely be in the millions.

Council agreed that efforts should be made by their engineering firm to get an estimate of costs for water and sewer replacement as well as paving, and that council should begin socking away money to help pay for the project in the future. Council also suggested asking the county if they would be willing to cost share.