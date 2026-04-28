Westville Council gives Second and Final reading to Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law

Westville council passed second and final reading of its Municipal Planning Strategy & Land Use By-law at their monthly meeting of council Monday night.
The new rules will be forwarded to the Department of Municipal Affairs to see if there would be any concerns regarding the Municipal Government Act. The Strategy and By-law will soon be available on the town’s website.
Discussion of this year’s Capital & Operating Budgets for both the town and the water utility were tabled, as council wants more discussions before passing them. Mayor Lennie White says the delay shouldn’t last until next month’s regular meeting – if a special meeting to pass the budget is scheduled in May, it will be posted on the town’s website and social media.