Westville Council hear concerns over development agreement

In Westville last night, concerns were raised at a public hearing on a development agreement that would see 24 two-bedroom housing units built on four acres of land at 1864 Acadia Street.

A couple of citizens were worried that the development would encroach on their land. Mayor Lennie White says that their concerns are being addressed.

To that end, the town’s development officer is meeting with those citizens, and the motion to approve the development included wording that a surveyor will double check the documentation to ensure the development is entirely within the developers’ land.