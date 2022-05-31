Westville Council looks to Solve Funding Matter with Fire Department after Surplus Equipment Was Sold

Westville council is looking to find a way to untangle a bureaucratic knot with respect to its fire department.

Several months ago, the fire department sold a couple of surplus trucks, earning a bit under twenty thousand dollars. Council promised to give the fire department those funds. However, they learned that under the Municipal Government Act, money accrued from selling capital – such as fire trucks – cannot be given for operating or general funds, but must be put towards capital.

Council agreed to meet with the Chief and Deputy Chief to look at what capital equipment they are looking to buy in the near future, and work to put that money towards it.