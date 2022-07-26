Westville Council Makes Major Changes on How it Livestreams Meetings

The town of Westville has made a slight change in how it broadcasts its meetings.

Last night’s monthly meeting of council was the first to stream live via YouTube, rather than using Zoom software over Facebook. Mayor Lennie White says in this way, all meetings can be easily streamed and archived on the town’s YouTube page. Citizens can subscribe to the page and can receive notices when new videos are launched.

The audio system within council chambers has also been improved, with one citizen in attendance thanking them for making it much easier to hear the discussions.

Westville joins the town of Stellarton in streaming its public meetings via YouTube – Pictou uses Facebook Live, while the Municipality of Pictou County uses Microsoft Teams. New Glasgow & Trenton currently do not livestream their meetings