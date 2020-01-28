Westville Council Receives First Study of the Town’s Assets

The town of Westville has a clearer picture of what lies underneath. At last night’s monthly meeting, town engineer Oliver Browning made a public presentation of the results of the first phase of a study of the town’s assets. Like other municipalities, Westville is putting together an asset management plan, and one of the first steps is to analyse those assets – age, condition, chance of failure, and the effects of such a failure on the rest of the system. The first asset to get a full report was the town’s sewage system – and its more than 70 kilometers of pipe. Councillor Lynn MacDonald, who sits on the town’s public works committee, says it’s very important information for council to have.

MacDonald says one thing the study found was that in some parts of town, too much rain and groundwater was getting into the system.

Council was briefed on a more detailed version of the report. In the weeks and months ahead, council will receive reports on the town’s water system, the streets and sidewalks, and fixed assets such as town-owned buildings.