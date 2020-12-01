Westville Council to Write a Letter of Support for Local Sawmill

Westville town council is writing a letter of support on behalf of the Groupe Savoie mill. The sawmill, which employs several dozen people, is seeking sources for hardwood saw logs since its biggest supplier, Northern Pulp, began winding down operations. Groupe Savoie has already reached out to Lands & Forests Minister Derek Mombourquette asking to source logs from Crown Land. The council’s letter will stress the importance of the sawmill to the town’s economy.