Westville CouncilTables Outdoor Fire By-Law, gives First Reading to a Vendors & Buskers By-Law

Two proposed bylaws went in different directions at Westville town council. At last night’s monthly meeting, a proposed Outdoor Fire By-Law was tabled, as council wants more information from town staff about the nature of complaints they’ve received from residents concerning fires on neighboring properties, and whether current provincial burn laws already apply.

A proposed By-Law to cover Vendors & Buskers passed first reading. The wording of the proposed by-law will soon be available on the Town of Westville’s website – public input can be submitted to the Town Hall before second reading at the next meeting of council on August 29th.