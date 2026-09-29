Westville crosswalks to be upgraded

A couple of crosswalks in Westville are getting upgraded. Council voted to go ahead with the installation of a beacon system with flashing lights and sound for two crosswalks: one by the Canada Post building, and the other near Pharmachoice. The two systems will cost just under $12,800 in total, and will be fully accessible. CAO Chris MacNeil noted that other crosswalks could get upgrades in future years, subject to budget approval.
No ice at for foreseeable future at STFX rinks following fire
Antigonish Fire Department, RCMP, and Facilities management responded to a fire at STFX’s Charles V Keating Centre yesterday morning. An email from STFX communications states the fire was contained to the ice plant room, was electrical in nature, and there was no fire...