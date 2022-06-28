Westville ends finscal year with surplus

Another town in Pictou County finished their year financially ahead. At last night’s regular monthly meeting, the town of Westville’s audited financial statements for the past fiscal year were presented to council, showing a consolidated surplus of $1.1 million dollars. A major contributor to the surplus was an extra $684 thousand from the province’s doubling of the Municipal Financial Capacity Grant. While Mayor Lennie White wants to see that level of funding continue, he says they didn’t budget for a repeat.

White says some of the surplus is being used to pay for some of this year’s projects, with the rest to be put into reserve funds.