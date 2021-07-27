Westville Finishes 2020-2021 Fiscal Year with Better than Expected Surplus

The town of Westville has approved the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31. The town’s net debt has decreased by $372,000, while the operating surplus for the year was $115,964, well surpassing what was forecast.

Councillor Clairie MacKinnon says he believes the new figures will lead to an improvement in the town’s Financial Condition Indicators, which are calculated by the Department of Municipal Affairs each year.

Mayor Lennie White noted that there is currently a vacancy for a citizen position on Westville’s audit committee, and asked anyone interested to apply.