The town of Westville has passed an updated Tax Exemption Policy. Under the policy, families with a combined income of less than $22,500 will receive an exemption of $250 on their property tax bill.
With construction season near, the Town of Westville is moving quickly with a couple of street related improvements ahead of its municipal budget. http://bit.ly/2PLCeLy
The Town of Pictou didn't have to look far to find its new Chief Administrative Officer. I has hired from within, promoting one of its senior managers. http://bit.ly/3wbLbP3
Province to Extend Virtual Care Program3:07 pm | Read Full Article
During a Covid 19 update today, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is extending its virtual care program. In 2020, healthcare workers were able to provide 1.5 million health care services through e-visits with physicians. Rankin said they are extending the service until March of 2022 while the province completes an evaluation to help finalize […]
Three New Cases of COVID-193:05 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 24. One case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. Another case is in Northern Zone and is currently under investigation. The other case […]
Cross-Country’s Aiden MacDonald and Luc Gallant named ...11:42 am | Read Full Article
Two Cross Country track runners have been named as the St. FX athletes of the week. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Cross Country’s Aiden MacDonald. MacDonald, a third year Business student from Antigonish, placed second in the 600 metre St. FX inter-squad time trial on Wednesday, with a three second personal best […]