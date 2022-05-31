Westville lets Tax Exemption Lapse for Riverview Residential Centre

Westville town council is letting a tax exemption lapse for the Riverview Residential Centre.

In the past, the small options home has had its property tax bill written off; however, as Deputy Mayor Clarrie MacKinnon told council, other towns do not exempt such homes from their property tax, and the company operating the home is funded by the province and is not a non-profit. Therefore, such an exemption is essentially subsidizing the province.

It was agreed by council to write a letter to the Department of Community Services informing them of the change.