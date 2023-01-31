Westville looking into a new dog park

There may be a dog park in Westville’s future.

Town CAO Scott Weeres told council that the Legion is interested in having the ball field behind their building converted into an off-leash dog park for the town. Weeres noted that the town already provides much of the maintenance of the grounds, and that Public Works estimates changing it to an off-leash dog park would not cost very much. There isn’t a final agreement in place, but Weeres said such an agreement would come before council for approval.

Council expressed support for the idea, although councillor Meghan Bragg did note that there have been some issues of equitable access to town ball fields, with the Victoria Field area still undergoing work. The council’s consensus is that the appointment of a new Recreation Director will help to establish a clear process for applying to use the fields, and that council will be looking at how to prioritize spending between repairing Pioneer Field and re-establishing Victoria Field.