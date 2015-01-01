Westville Mayor Lennie White says There were Many Positives and Some Difficult Moments in 2023

Westville Mayor Lennie White said 2023 had its share of ups and downs.

On the up side of things, White pointed to infrastructure improvements in the town, including the refurbishing of Cowan Street, which he called one of the three main entrances to the town. With that $2.5 million upgrade, he said the three main entrances received upgrades in the last three years.

He also pointed to the announcement of 48-bed long-term-care facility is coming to the town as a highlight, calling it significant for the area and a potential catalyst for further development. He noted council did a lot rezoning and developed a tiny home policy, and they are hoping to make use of a surplus of tiny lots in the town.

White called 2023 a difficult year at times, pointing to the sudden passing of councillor Meghan Bragg. As a legacy project in her honour, White said the town is working on setting up an inclusive and accessible playground which will be named Meghan’s Place.