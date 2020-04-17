Westville Mayor Lennie White Stresses Need for Residents to Continue Social Distancing

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Westville Mayor Lennie White said the municipality had to make

some changes to the way they operate. White said the obvious change is the fact they had to close the town office to the public, noting with their small staff and good spacing in the building, they were able to maintain the work space pretty much the same as before.

White said the town is still delivering the usual services, albeit with extra precautions and protocols prescribed by the province. He also pointed to the cooperation and communication of all of the municipalities in Pictou County.

White said he would like to reinforce with residents the importance of flattening the curve and social distancing. So far, he said, residents have been doing what they are supposed to be doing and staying home as much as possible.

As far as local businesses, White said much like the rest of the province, any businesses that are still operating are doing so while following the province’s health regulations.